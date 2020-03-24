Tech Report: Amazon Prime orders delayed up to month

Amazon Prime orders delayed

Jane King reports that Amazon Prime orders can be delayed for up to a month due to COVID-19. Amazon Prime orders normally arrive within two days.

King says that items such as NutriBullet blenders, computer cables, and best-selling books will not arrive until at least April 21.

Facebook’s paid time off program

- Advertisement -

Facebook introduced a new paid time off program that allows its employees to take up to one month away from work to care for sick relatives. This comes in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook sent the majority of its 45,000 employees to work from home. The company also gave its employees $1,000 bonuses to spend on their work-from-home set-up and cost for childcare.

Instacart to hire 300,000

Instacart plans to hire 300,000 workers as demands for online deliveries surge. The company has seen a spike in business as restaurants close and more people stay at home.

Internet usage spikes as Americans work from home

King says internet usage is spiking as more Americans work from home using their broadband. Verizon said that voice usage on its network was 25 percent between March 12 and March 19.