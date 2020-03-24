Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed during coronavirus pandemic

Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics over COVID-19 concerns Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, major sporting events including the remaining NBA season, the French Open, and the London Marathon have all been postponed.

After a phone call with Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, the Japanese leader reassured the world that the games would not be cancelled.

Abe’s office took to Twitter to announce the change of plans, stating,

“We have agreed to hold Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, at the very latest, by the summer of 2021.”

The Olympics were originally set to run July 24 through Aug. 9, and the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.