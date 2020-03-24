UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,026 total

County Cases Fulton 184 Dekalb 94 Dougherty 90 Cobb 86 Bartow 75 Gwinnett 45 Cherokee 28 Carroll 26 Clayton 21 Lee 20 Clarke 16 Hall 14 Henry 13 Fayette 12 Douglas 11 Floyd 11 Lowndes 11 Richmond 11 Coweta 10 Forsyth 8 Polk 8 Chatham 7 Gordon 7 Rockdale 7 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Glynn 5 Laurens 5 Newton 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Columbia 4 Pickens 4 Worth 4 Houston 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Mitchell 3 Monroe 3 Muscogee 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baker 2 Baldwin 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Crisp 2 Early 2 Effingham 2 Sumter 2 Tift 2 Whitfield 2 Barrow 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 81

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:



32 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

