UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases by county as of Tuesday, March 24 at 12 p.m. (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,026 total

             County      Cases
Fulton 184
Dekalb 94
Dougherty 90
Cobb 86
Bartow 75
Gwinnett 45
Cherokee 28
Carroll 26
Clayton 21
Lee 20
Clarke 16
Hall 14
Henry 13
Fayette 12
Douglas 11
Floyd 11
Lowndes 11
Richmond 11
Coweta 10
Forsyth 8
Polk 8
Chatham 7
Gordon 7
Rockdale 7
Paulding 6
Troup 6
Glynn 5
Laurens 5
Newton 5
Oconee 5
Spalding 5
Bibb 4
Columbia 4
Pickens 4
Worth 4
Houston 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Mitchell 3
Monroe 3
Muscogee 3
Peach 3
Terrell 3
Baker 2
Baldwin 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Crisp 2
Early 2
Effingham 2
Sumter 2
Tift 2
Whitfield 2
Barrow 1
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Irwin 1
Jasper 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Miller 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Turner 1
Twiggs 1
Walton 1
Washington 1
Unknown 81
*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19-related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 32 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

