UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,097 total
|County
|Cases
|Fulton
|191
|Dekalb
|107
|Dougherty
|101
|Cobb
|90
|Bartow
|76
|Gwinnett
|46
|Cherokee
|30
|Carroll
|26
|Lee
|24
|Clayton
|21
|Clarke
|17
|Hall
|16
|Henry
|13
|Douglas
|12
|Fayette
|12
|Floyd
|12
|Lowndes
|11
|Coweta
|10
|Richmond
|10
|Forsyth
|8
|Gordon
|8
|Polk
|8
|Rockdale
|8
|Chatham
|7
|Columbia
|6
|Laurens
|6
|Newton
|6
|Paulding
|6
|Troup
|6
|Early
|5
|Glynn
|5
|Houston
|5
|Oconee
|5
|Spalding
|5
|Bibb
|4
|Mitchell
|4
|Muscogee
|4
|Pickens
|4
|Sumter
|4
|Tift
|4
|Worth
|4
|Baker
|3
|Crisp
|3
|Effingham
|3
|Lamar
|3
|Lumpkin
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Peach
|3
|Terrell
|3
|Baldwin
|2
|Barrow
|2
|Bryan
|2
|Butts
|2
|Coffee
|2
|Seminole
|2
|Stephens
|2
|Whitfield
|2
|Ben Hill
|1
|Burke
|1
|Camden
|1
|Catoosa
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Chattooga
|1
|Clinch
|1
|Colquitt
|1
|Dawson
|1
|Fannin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harris
|1
|Heard
|1
|Irwin
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Macon
|1
|Madison
|1
|Meriwether
|1
|Miller
|1
|Morgan
|1
|Pierce
|1
|Pulaski
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Tattnall
|1
|Telfair
|1
|Turner
|1
|Twiggs
|1
|Walton
|1
|Washington
|1
|Unknown
|79
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 38 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.