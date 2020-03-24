UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,097 total

County Cases Fulton 191 Dekalb 107 Dougherty 101 Cobb 90 Bartow 76 Gwinnett 46 Cherokee 30 Carroll 26 Lee 24 Clayton 21 Clarke 17 Hall 16 Henry 13 Douglas 12 Fayette 12 Floyd 12 Lowndes 11 Coweta 10 Richmond 10 Forsyth 8 Gordon 8 Polk 8 Rockdale 8 Chatham 7 Columbia 6 Laurens 6 Newton 6 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Early 5 Glynn 5 Houston 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Mitchell 4 Muscogee 4 Pickens 4 Sumter 4 Tift 4 Worth 4 Baker 3 Crisp 3 Effingham 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Monroe 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baldwin 2 Barrow 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Seminole 2 Stephens 2 Whitfield 2 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Fannin 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Tattnall 1 Telfair 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 79

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



38 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

