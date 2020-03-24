UPDATE (Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,097 total

       County  Cases
Fulton 191
Dekalb 107
Dougherty 101
Cobb 90
Bartow 76
Gwinnett 46
Cherokee 30
Carroll 26
Lee 24
Clayton 21
Clarke 17
Hall 16
Henry 13
Douglas 12
Fayette 12
Floyd 12
Lowndes 11
Coweta 10
Richmond 10
Forsyth 8
Gordon 8
Polk 8
Rockdale 8
Chatham 7
Columbia 6
Laurens 6
Newton 6
Paulding 6
Troup 6
Early 5
Glynn 5
Houston 5
Oconee 5
Spalding 5
Bibb 4
Mitchell 4
Muscogee 4
Pickens 4
Sumter 4
Tift 4
Worth 4
Baker 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Peach 3
Terrell 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Bryan 2
Butts 2
Coffee 2
Seminole 2
Stephens 2
Whitfield 2
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Colquitt 1
Dawson 1
Fannin 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Irwin 1
Jasper 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Macon 1
Madison 1
Meriwether 1
Miller 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Tattnall 1
Telfair 1
Turner 1
Twiggs 1
Walton 1
Washington 1
Unknown 79
- Advertisement -

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 38 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

You Might Also Like