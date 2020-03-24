Want to volunteer to help with COVID-19 response? Here’s how:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp says the Georgia Department of Public Health is receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 response.

“An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized,” a news release from the governor’s office said Tuesday.

Medical volunteers may be used to answer medical questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline or assist at test specimen collection sites. Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles at either the call center or test collection sites or provide interpretation or other skills as needed.

Go to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on “Register Now” if you’d like to volunteer. You’ll be asked for your name, address, contact information and occupation. To be eligible for some assignments, you’ll need to complete a profily summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences.

41NBC reported Monday that some health clinics, including one in Houston County, are seeking handmade, cloth masks to help lengthen the lifespan of much-needed N95 masks.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.