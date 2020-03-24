WRALL: Person ‘associated with our league’ tests positive for COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person associated with Warner Robins American Little League has tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on WRALL’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon says that “prior to the individual’s diagnosis, and before our league suspended its activities,” the person participated in two league games:

Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Field 6

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Field 6

The league asks anyone who participated in or attended these events to follow CDC recommendations, which can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html.

“If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice,” the post said.

The league says it will not share any personal details “to respect the safety and privacy of that individual.”

“We are thinking of the individual battling the coronavirus, as well as everyone in our WRALL family at this difficult time.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status report listed five confirmed cases in Houston County as of Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.