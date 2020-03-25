Hospitals in Middle Georgia change visitation policies again to protect people from COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hospitals in Middle Georgia are making some changes to their visitation policies to protect people from the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to a news release from Navicent Health, Coliseum Health System and Houston Healthcare, only one essential visitor will be allowed at the hospitals listed below:

• Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health

• The Medical Center, Navicent Health

• Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health

• Navicent Health Baldwin

• Rehabilitation Hospital, Navicent Health

• Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Partner

• Putnam General Hospital, Navicent Health Partner

• Coliseum Medical Centers

• Coliseum Northside Hospital

• Houston Medical Center

• Perry Hospital

Navicent Health and Houston Healthcare define an essential visitor as someone who visits the following types of patients:

• Patients under the age of 18

• Patients at end of life/in hospice and/or palliative care

• Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility

• Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers (including partner and birth coach)

• Patients in intensive care

Essential visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines:

• Patients in hospice, palliative, pediatric units and birth centers may have one (1) visitor overnight.

• Visitors under the age of 13 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.

Coliseum Health System defines an essential visitor as someone who visits the following types of patients:

• Patients under the age of 18 (one parent/guardian)

• Patients at end of life/in Hospice

• Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or

mobility

• Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers (one labor partner)

• Pre/Post Surgery (one adult patient advocate)

Essential visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines:

• Patients in hospice, pediatric units and birth centers may have one (1) visitor overnight.

Visitors will not be allowed for any confirmed COVID-19 patients or anyone who’s being screened for the virus and is waiting for results.

According to the news release, all facilities may be accessed through their main lobbies and/or emergency centers. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions including temperature monitoring, guiding those seeking treatment to the appropriate location while assisting essential visitors as needed.

Anyone with a cough, fever, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit patients.

Leaders of these hospitals encourage everyone to use other forms of communication to support a loved in the hospital, including phone calls and video chat.