Dodge County has its first confirmed COVID-19 case

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dodge County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus.

According to the South Central Health District, the source of the person’s exposure is unknown at this time. The person infected with the virus is being treated at Dodge County Hospital.

The South Central Health District has confirmed a total of eight COVID-19 cases throughout its ten county health district. There are 6 cases in Laurens County, one in Pulaski County and now one in Dodge County.

According to the South Central Health District, the best way to protect against COVID-19 is to adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Additionally, please follow the guidance of all local governments regarding social distancing measures, as well as other prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available,

use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.