East Laurens Elementary School teacher passes away

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teacher with the Laurens County School District passed away Tuesday.

According to a post on school district’s Facebook page, East Laurens Elementary teacher, Susan Necci, has been a teacher in Laurens County for 14 years. Her husband, Craig, is the Athletic Director, head football coach, and wrestling coach at East Laurens Middle School.

- Advertisement -

According to the post, Necci leaves behind two daughters, 5th grader Madison and 1st grader Mallori.

“I had the privilege of working with Mrs. Necci at East Laurens Elementary and seeing firsthand the love she had for each and every one of her students,” said Laurens County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ronda Hightower. “She was a beautiful person both inside and out, and invested so much of herself into so many, many students,” said Hightower.

The post does not specify what Necci passed from.