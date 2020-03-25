Baldwin County issues second state of emergency, with curfew

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A second state of emergency has been issued for Baldwin County residents in response to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration also carries a 9 p.m. curfew.

The declaration enacts measures in connection with the orders of President Trump, Governor Kemp, and the CDC.

All bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments who sell food or beverages for the consumption on the premises or who provide entertainment on premises shall be close to in person dining, alcohol consumption, or entertainment during the effective time of the emergency declaration.

Bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments may continue preparing food for customers via delivery, drive-thru, takeout or curbside pickup.

During the effective time of the emergency declaration, any establishment licensed for the sale of beer and/or wine for consumption on the premises shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for takeout consumption off the premises. Unopened cans and bottles must meet federal law for sealed containers.

Patrons, employees and contractors of establishments must maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others. Businesses affected by these closures shall establish systems that restrict in-person contact as much as possible, to include a limitation of the number of customers at a time to be on the premises.

Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops and any other similar facility, any facility use for an activity that involves prolong physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming or general health and well-being purposes, must close and remain closed for the duration of the emergency declaration.

All businesses, permitted for operation under this emergency declaration, shall be open to the public during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. No business shall be open to the public outside of the prescribed hours above. Healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hotels are exempt from this requirement. All businesses shall make every effort to ensure adequate social distancing occurs by maintaining at least six feet of personal space and providing a station to wash hands with warm water and antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer or both.

The public shall adhere to the CDC guidelines related to public social Gatherings. Essential businesses are not considered social gatherings.

The Board of Commissioners further recommends that all individuals continue to adhere to the recommendations by the state and federal officials and agencies related to health and safety during this state of emergency.