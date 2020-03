Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone shot a 24-year-old man in the area of Houston Avenue and Heard Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are on the scene of an active homicide investigation in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone shot a 24-year-old La’Terry Kendrick, in the area of Houston Avenue and Heard Avenue.

Kendrick was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died around 6:45pm.

