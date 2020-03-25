Bibb County deputy injured while chasing robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man in connection with two armed robberies was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to witnesses, 28-year-old Fred James Harris entered that Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue with a gun, and demanded money from the cash registers. After getting the money, he ran off. None of the store’s employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived at the Family Dollar and canvased the area. Deputies say when they found Harris near Anthony Road and Ballard Hudson Middle School, he ran. During the pursuit through the woods, one of the deputies received minor injuries during a brief struggle while trying to arrest Harris. The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.

Harris was taken to the Bibb County L.E.C. and charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Obstruction, Robbery by Intimidation, Theft by Shoplifting- misdemeanor, and Probation Violation.

Harris is also accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue March 16.