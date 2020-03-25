COVID-19 causes high school seniors to miss memorable events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High school seniors expressed frustration after their memorable events were canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’ve got kids who have lost their last FBLA state conference, their last musical, their last prom, all of that their senior trips to Universal and that’s tough,” Howard High teacher Morgan Jarvis said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools across the country, and some schools moved to an online learning platform.

Howard High senior Harley Yopp, says she’s been looking forward to her senior year.

“It’s difficult for every student, but we’ve been waiting for senior prom,” Yopp said. “Some of us [have been waiting] since elementary school, and being able to walk across that stage.”

Jarvis says he knows the class of 2020 is a strong group, and this will pass.

“When they look at it in a year from now, they’re going to be at their first college football game or walking across the campus,” Jarvis said. “I think they’re going to look back at this and realize what they’ve gained from it and a greater appreciation for things.”

Graduation is still up in the air. Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District says the district is still discussing how to handle the ceremonies.