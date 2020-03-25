Houston County resident dies of coronavirus

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — North Central Health District identified its first death related to COVID-19 in the 13-county health district in Central Georgia. This is according to a news release from NCHD.

Health officials say the person was a Houston County resident who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The individual died on Wednesday.

As of 12 p.m. on March 25, NCHD has confirmed 27 total positive tests of COVID-19 throughout its 13-county district. NCHD cases include: