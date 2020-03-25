Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation offers virtual wellness classes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Parks and Recreation department may be closed, but its staff is finding ways to keep you active.

Parks and recreation staff filming virtual workouts and offering health tips for those in isolation. The clips range from at-home workouts to healthy eating in the kitchen.

Robert Walker with parks and recreation says though being closed causes an inconvenience, he hopes these videos make it easier.

“It was an idea by most of my staff,” Walker said. “[They] said let’s do something online since the citizens can’t get to us. We should be able to take something to them. So I kind of ran with their idea. We started putting together a plan, and actually it’s going well.”

To watch the videos or get release schedules, visit Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.