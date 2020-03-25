Man hospitalized after being shot outside Rocky Creek Road store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after Bibb County deputies say he was shot several times.

Deputies say it happened just after 9:30 in the parking lot of USA Grocery, located at 2590 Rocky Creek Road.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were told the victim, a 41-year-old man, was standing outside the store when shots were fired from a dark-colored sedan traveling on Rocky Creek Road.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened less than four hours after a shooting in a parking lot of a Houston Avenue store left a man dead.