Middle Georgia Community Food Bank impacted by COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officials with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank say they are feeling the impact as the coronavirus spreads across the state.

Tom Adkisson — the interim director of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank — said, “Monday, it really started accelerating — we are seeing more calls for help.”

Delivery driver Thaddeus Walker says the food bank is working as hard as they can to feed as many people as possible.

“We’ve had a lot of people show up lately,” Walker said. “We are going to do our best to get the food out to the people.”

The food bank does not need volunteers due to COVID-19, but they are urging residents to donate more non-perishable food. They will be gathering food for distribution to more than 175 agencies across the region.

Adkisson says they will also focus on schools that need more help serving meals.

“From our standpoint, our support for school kids, rely on getting the food out to the mobile pantry, to getting it out to families,” Adkisson said.

Most of the food comes from the United States Department of Agriculture, but local donations also help.

“Donations are definitely important to us, we will be buying food as fast as we can,” Adkisson said.

Donation and Food Assistance Information

To make a donation or for food assistance, call the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank at (478) 742-3958 or click here.