Baldwin County enacts curfew to slow spread of COVID-19

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Counties across Middle Georgia are declaring states of emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

On Sunday, Baldwin County declared a state of emergency after confirming its second case of the coronavirus. County officials called an emergency meeting that evening to discuss plans to better protect their residents.

The Baldwin County government decided to enact a 9 p.m. curfew to keep residents in their homes.

Major Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the curfew was not passed to hurt the public, but to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not put in place for us to fill our jails,” Major Deason said. “This is truly a health issue for us. I just hope that the citizens will adhere to the curfew, and not force us to take time from our department answering calls that we regularly answer.”

Surrounding counties also declared states of emergency — including Bleckley, Dodge, and Laurens. Most counties have enacted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Macon County is the only exception with their curfew lasting from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Major Deason says those who are found to be out in Baldwin County at these hours will face a Reckless Conduct charge and be fined up to $1000.

Counties around Middle Georgia will only allow businesses to operate until the starting time of the curfew, or an hour before.

Businesses in Milledgeville are allowed to stay open until 9 p.m. However, essential businesses like hospitals, medical facilities, and hotels will be allowed to stay open past curfew.

The COVID-19 virus has spread to 1247 Georgians as of Wednesday. By enacting these curfews, local governments hope to slow the spread of the virus.