Middle Georgia Regional Airport housing planes during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Regional Airport is helping airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Roy with the airport says they are renting out spaces for airlines to store and park planes. This comes after a sharp decline in ticket sales, which left many airlines offering fewer flights and downsizing fleets.

- Advertisement -

“We’re willing to help out and lend a helping hand to our neighbors — especially Delta or any of the airlines,” Roy said. “We’re willing to roll up our sleeves and help them out as needed and as long as needed.”

It costs $35 per day to store a plane — that’s $960 a month. Roy says the funds go toward airport projects.