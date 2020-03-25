Bibb deputies searching for man recently released from jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a missing man who was last seen after his release from the Bibb County Jail.

Deputies identified the man as 28-year-old John Kelvin Webster. Webster’s mother called sheriff’s deputies at Webster’s time of release on Jan. 7, 2020 at 10:52 a.m.

Authorities say they ordered Webster to report to drug rehab for treatment, but he never showed up. Webster is known to use drugs and has a Superior Court Probation warrant for his arrest.

Authorities say that the last time Webster talked to his family — who live in Ellabell Georgia — was on March 19, 2020. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified on March 13, 2020, that Webster had not shown up for the court-mandated rehab treatment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of John Kelvin Webster, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.