MWA closes Javors Lucas Lake due to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is suspending public fishing at Javors Lucas Lake, beginning on Friday, March 27, and until further notice.

MWA officials say they are exploring every means necessary to keep the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening. MWA says the closing of Javors Lucas Lake is in line with other recreational facilities, bars, restaurants, etc. that have closed due to local emergency declarations, in an attempt to facilitate social distancing or keep large groups of people from gathering.

MWA says Macon-Bibb County has announced a related move to close Lake Tobesofkee to the public, due to similar concerns over the potential spread of the Coronavirus as a result of groups gathering at the site.

MWA officials add that they were seeing a larger number of people, especially from out of town, coming to fish at Javors Lucas Lake during this first month of the season.

For more information about the MWA Public Fishing Season, contact Gary McCoy, MWA Director of Water Operations, at 478-464-5653 or gmccoy@maconwater.org.