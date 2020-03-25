Rain moves out and warm, dry conditions move in

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front brought showers and a few storms this morning, but we dry out and warm up this afternoon.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. It will be breezy this afternoon with westerly wind gusts topping out around 20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low and middle 50’s under a clear sky.

TOMORROW.

We hit the repeat button with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on the way. Highs will top out in the lower 80’s before lows fall into the middle and upper 50’s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

We stay dry on Friday as a warm front lifts through the area. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s during the afternoon. More cloud cover is on the way for Saturday, but mostly dry conditions are expected. Isolated showers return Sunday with a cold front.

