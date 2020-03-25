Several Wells Fargo branches close temporarily

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to local government’s “shelter in place” orders, several Wells Fargo branches will be temporarily closed.

Those branches that remain open will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Branches open on Saturdays will operate from 9 a.m. to noon.

For the safety of customers and employees, Wells Fargo says customers can also use the mobile banking app to:

deposit checks

pay bills

make transfers

send and receive money

According to bank officials, all call centers will remain open.

For the most up-to-date information, visit Wells Fargo’s website.