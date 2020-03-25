Social distancing impacts Macon elderly

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With hundreds of cases of coronavirus reported across Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges older adults to stay home. But what kind of impact does social distancing have on our elderly?



Altry James with Alexis Adult Daycare Center in Macon said, “Just seeing their faces and speaking to them every day brightens me up, as well as it did them too.”

- Advertisement -

James says she misses all of her clients since the daycare’s doors closed. She says elders are used to being in close proximity with each other.

However, the CDC advises people over the age of 60 and those with underlying health problems to avoid activities that involve large crowds. This includes adult daycare centers.

“This is understandable since this is some of the clients’ main outlets for social interaction,” said James.

The center sees about 25 clients a day. According to Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert, gatherings with ten people or more are prohibited.

James says because of that, clients are starting to feel the impact of the closure.

“Some of our clients call and say they miss the daycare,” said James.

Activities while social distancing

The office manager says that older adults can still do the following while practicing social distancing:

Walking

Reading

Stimulating the mind with puzzles

Talking on the phone

The CDC says older people are twice as likely to have serious illnesses from the novel coronavirus. So staying away is the best and safest option.