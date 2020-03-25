Staying dry and warm through the week

After storms early this morning, we are finally on track for a nice string of dry and warm days here in Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow will bring sunshine and highs in the 80’s, so not much to worry about for a little while.



Our next system is approaching the west coast tonight, but won’t make it to our area until this weekend. Ahead of the system however we will see a big warm up into the upper 80’s. I can’t totally rule out seeing 90’s by Friday, but we will see…



Saturday will once again be an excellent weather day, but by Sunday that next system moves in and brings not only a chance of rain, but also a pretty decent cool down. Highs next week will top out only in the 70’s.



Much of next week will depend on the timing and intensity of a system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Likely timing for this system will be Tuesday into Wednesday.

Right now we are not seeing the signalling for severe storms with this system, but heavy rain will be possible.