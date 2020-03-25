Twiggs County expands state of emergency, with 10 p.m. curfew

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County officials expanded their local state of emergency to include a 10 p.m. curfew in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to an email from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Twiggs County Board of Commissioners and the Twiggs County EMA expanded its declaration of local emergency to include the 10 p.m. curfew.

County officials enacted the order Tuesday at 5:47 p.m., which goes until noon April 6, 2020. However, the order is subject to change.

The declaration states that:

Those citizens, persons, entities, within Twiggs County shall abide by the March 23, 2020, executive order of Governor Kemp.

The curfew is imposed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. immediately in Twiggs County. Residents, unless exempt individuals, shall remain in their homes or on their property. Exempt individuals include those engaged in the provision of designated, essential services, such as:

fire

law enforcement

active-duty military

health care providers

public works and utility workers employed by any public utility

medical and hospital services

military services

utility emergency repairs

person seeking emergency medical services or hospital services

individuals traveling to or from their jobs with appropriate identification

individuals engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel including but not limited to restocking of grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, and news media employees

persons traveling to and from work or medical facility

traveling through Twiggs County to a destination outside of Twiggs County and making deliveries within Twiggs County

authorized and essential persons as designated on a list that may be compiled by EMA and/or the Sheriff of Twiggs County

This curfew does not apply to individuals traveling upon or exiting off of Interstate 16 for purposes of refueling, lodging or securing food provisions.

Residents with any questions about the expanded declaration should call Twiggs County EMA at 478-945-6968.