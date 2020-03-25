UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,387 total

County Cases
Fulton 204
Dekalb 125
Dougherty 123
Cobb 109
Bartow 82
Gwinnett 69
Carroll 50
Cherokee 36
Clayton 29
Lee 25
Clarke 21
Henry 20
Hall 19
Douglas 18
Floyd 14
Fayette 12
Lowndes 12
Columbia 10
Coweta 10
Forsyth 10
Richmond 10
Rockdale 10
Spalding 10
Gordon 9
Polk 9
Newton 8
Chatham 7
Laurens 7
Troup 7
Bibb 6
Early 6
Houston 6
Oconee 6
Paulding 6
Glynn 5
Peach 5
Sumter 5
Tift 5
Mitchell 4
Muscogee 4
Pickens 4
Terrell 4
Whitfield 4
Baker 3
Bryan 3
Butts 3
Crisp 3
Effingham 3
Lamar 3
Lumpkin 3
Monroe 3
Worth 3
Baldwin 2
Barrow 2
Coffee 2
Colquitt 2
Irwin 2
Jasper 2
Madison 2
Miller 2
Seminole 2
Twiggs 2
Washington 2
Ben Hill 1
Burke 1
Camden 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dawson 1
Decatur 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Greene 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jackson 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Lincoln 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Meriwether 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Randolph 1
Stephens 1
Tattnall 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Turner 1
Ware 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 160
- Advertisement -

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 438 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 47 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

You Might Also Like