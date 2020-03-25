UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/25/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,387 total
|County
|Cases
|Fulton
|204
|Dekalb
|125
|Dougherty
|123
|Cobb
|109
|Bartow
|82
|Gwinnett
|69
|Carroll
|50
|Cherokee
|36
|Clayton
|29
|Lee
|25
|Clarke
|21
|Henry
|20
|Hall
|19
|Douglas
|18
|Floyd
|14
|Fayette
|12
|Lowndes
|12
|Columbia
|10
|Coweta
|10
|Forsyth
|10
|Richmond
|10
|Rockdale
|10
|Spalding
|10
|Gordon
|9
|Polk
|9
|Newton
|8
|Chatham
|7
|Laurens
|7
|Troup
|7
|Bibb
|6
|Early
|6
|Houston
|6
|Oconee
|6
|Paulding
|6
|Glynn
|5
|Peach
|5
|Sumter
|5
|Tift
|5
|Mitchell
|4
|Muscogee
|4
|Pickens
|4
|Terrell
|4
|Whitfield
|4
|Baker
|3
|Bryan
|3
|Butts
|3
|Crisp
|3
|Effingham
|3
|Lamar
|3
|Lumpkin
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Worth
|3
|Baldwin
|2
|Barrow
|2
|Coffee
|2
|Colquitt
|2
|Irwin
|2
|Jasper
|2
|Madison
|2
|Miller
|2
|Seminole
|2
|Twiggs
|2
|Washington
|2
|Ben Hill
|1
|Burke
|1
|Camden
|1
|Catoosa
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Chattooga
|1
|Clinch
|1
|Dawson
|1
|Decatur
|1
|Dodge
|1
|Fannin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harris
|1
|Heard
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Long
|1
|Macon
|1
|Meriwether
|1
|Morgan
|1
|Pierce
|1
|Pulaski
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Stephens
|1
|Tattnall
|1
|Taylor
|1
|Thomas
|1
|Turner
|1
|Ware
|1
|White
|1
|Wilkes
|1
|Unknown
|160
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 438 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 47 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.