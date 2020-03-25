UPDATE (Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,387 total

County Cases Fulton 204 Dekalb 125 Dougherty 123 Cobb 109 Bartow 82 Gwinnett 69 Carroll 50 Cherokee 36 Clayton 29 Lee 25 Clarke 21 Henry 20 Hall 19 Douglas 18 Floyd 14 Fayette 12 Lowndes 12 Columbia 10 Coweta 10 Forsyth 10 Richmond 10 Rockdale 10 Spalding 10 Gordon 9 Polk 9 Newton 8 Chatham 7 Laurens 7 Troup 7 Bibb 6 Early 6 Houston 6 Oconee 6 Paulding 6 Glynn 5 Peach 5 Sumter 5 Tift 5 Mitchell 4 Muscogee 4 Pickens 4 Terrell 4 Whitfield 4 Baker 3 Bryan 3 Butts 3 Crisp 3 Effingham 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Monroe 3 Worth 3 Baldwin 2 Barrow 2 Coffee 2 Colquitt 2 Irwin 2 Jasper 2 Madison 2 Miller 2 Seminole 2 Twiggs 2 Washington 2 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dawson 1 Decatur 1 Dodge 1 Fannin 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Meriwether 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Taylor 1 Thomas 1 Turner 1 Ware 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 160

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



438 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



47 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

