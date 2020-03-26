Robins Air Force Base confirms a third case of COVID-19

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Robins Air Force Base announced a third confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

According to the base’s Facebook page, the person infected with the virus is an employee that lives on the base.

On Saturday, March 21st, the base reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. It’s second confirmed case was reported on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to the base’s Facebook post, the first two people infected with the virus were employees at the base as well. One lives in Houston County and one lives in Henry County.