Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon closed until further notice

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon has closed until further notice, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said all bodies that require an autopsy will be transferred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Pooler.

Jones said transporters need to wait until an autopsy is complete before they bring a body back to Macon.

Jones said he does not know why the crime lab in Macon is closed. We also reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

