Angie’s List: Innovative garage upgrades can add value to homes

If you’ve been using your garage to store trash bins, tools, and the occasional home project, now is the time to convert this space into something more useful.

Angie Hicks, the founder of Angie’s List, says garage remodels are one of the hottest trends in home improvement.

- Advertisement -

“We see people turning their garages into guest rooms, craft workshops, and even home entertainment rooms,” Angie said.

Innovative garage ideas

Fritz Klooz, the owner of Innovative Garages, says organization is key to revitalizing a garage.

“You can utilize the wall space, the ceiling space, you can get more storage space out of the garage than any other room in the house if you just have an open mind,” Klooz said.

He says the sky’s the limit when it comes to what a homeowner can do.

“We see garages where they’re wanting to make a man cave or a hangout room,” Klooz said. “In May, we do a lot of conversions for graduation parties.”

In fact, your options are only limited by your imagination.

“Whether it be a handyman, a professional organizer, or a general contractor, there are lots of people who can help you make the most of your garage space,” Angie said.

Klooz said, “A professional can maybe come up with ideas and solutions a homeowner had no idea even existed.”

Homeowner Lynn Fellows hired Innovative Garages to remodel his garage and ended up installing a lift. The lift allows him to easily transport things from the garage to the attic for storage.

“The older you get, the less sure you are on your feet, your balance is not as good,” Fellows said. “With the lift, we can put something on there, take it right up into the attic, scoot it off, bring things down the same way, it’s just really super.”

Angie says if you’re doing a major garage remodel, make sure your contractor is following local construction codes. Also, inform your homeowner’s insurance company that you’ve made a valuable upgrade.