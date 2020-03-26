CDC identifies new severe symptoms for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new information regarding new symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials say it’s important to know the difference between mild and severe symptoms — also, what to do if you have them.

Michael Hokanson — the public information officer for the North Central Health District — says people experiencing severe symptoms should seek emergency assistance immediately. However, those experiencing mild symptoms should call their health care provider before seeking emergency assistance.

Mild Symptoms

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Severe Symptoms

  • Shortness of Breath
  • Persistent Pain in the Chest
  • Dizziness
  • Bluish Lips in the Face

Hokanson urges everyone to take all safety measures and precautions seriously in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

