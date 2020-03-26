CDC identifies new severe symptoms for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new information regarding new symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials say it’s important to know the difference between mild and severe symptoms — also, what to do if you have them.

Michael Hokanson — the public information officer for the North Central Health District — says people experiencing severe symptoms should seek emergency assistance immediately. However, those experiencing mild symptoms should call their health care provider before seeking emergency assistance.

Mild Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Severe Symptoms

Shortness of Breath

Persistent Pain in the Chest

Dizziness

Bluish Lips in the Face

Hokanson urges everyone to take all safety measures and precautions seriously in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

