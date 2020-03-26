CDC identifies new severe symptoms for COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new information regarding new symptoms of the coronavirus.
Officials say it’s important to know the difference between mild and severe symptoms — also, what to do if you have them.
Michael Hokanson — the public information officer for the North Central Health District — says people experiencing severe symptoms should seek emergency assistance immediately. However, those experiencing mild symptoms should call their health care provider before seeking emergency assistance.
Mild Symptoms
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Severe Symptoms
- Shortness of Breath
- Persistent Pain in the Chest
- Dizziness
- Bluish Lips in the Face
Hokanson urges everyone to take all safety measures and precautions seriously in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
