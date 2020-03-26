BBB: Coronavirus creates ‘perfect storm’ for scammers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Scammers are targeting Georgia residents who practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. And while social distancing aids in slowing the spread of coronavirus, it may benefit scammers.

According to Kelvin Collins — president & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Georgia –, people are more likely to be scammed:

When they are socially or physically isolated from others

If they are actively engaging online

If they are financially vulnerable

“Social isolation is a key risk factor for susceptibility to scams, as is financial,” Collins said. “Add increased time spent online and coronavirus creates the “perfect storm” for scammers. Because all three of these factors have increased dramatically.”

Collins offers the following tips for people to protect themselves from online scammers

Don’t be afraid to contact a friend or a company or organization you trust for advice

Before clicking a link or sharing personal information online — stop, pause, and research the company or person

Beware of job offers that sound too good to be true

