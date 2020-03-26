Crisis Line: Domestic violence cases double amid COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has families isolated at home, the Crisis Line & Safe House says they are noticing an increase in domestic violence cases.

Jamie Borman with the Crisis Line says the number of cases has doubled in the last eight days.

Borman reminds domestic violence victims that services are still available. However, those services are offered on a virtual platform to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Also, the Crisis Line is still helping victims get temporary orders of protection.

To contact the Crisis Line, call (478)745-9292.