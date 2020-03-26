Hawkinsville fire kills one person, destroys home

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire in Hawkinsville leaves one man dead and the home a total loss.

According to Pulaski County Fire Chief Leslie Sewell, fire crews responded to a mobile home on Linder Road at 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sewell says firefighters were able to put out the fire, but not before the fire took the life of a bedridden man inside, identified as 47-yr-old Raymond Engler Jr.

A second person — a 90-yr-old man — was home at the time of the fire. He escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.