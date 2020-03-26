Kemp closes Georgia’s public K-12 schools through April 24

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – All of Georgia’s public elementary and secondary schools will remain closed for in-person instruction through Friday, April 24 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a news release sent by Governor Brian Kemp’s office Thursday, which says the governor signed an executive order barring students from returning to the classroom until Monday, April 27.

“I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students,” Kemp said. “Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community.”

The governor asked for “continued patience and flexibility” and encouraged families to “stay strong” and follow the guidance of federal, state and local leaders in the weeks ahead.

The release said the University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester since students have already transitioned to all online learning.

Governor Kemp is scheduled to participate in a live town hall Thursday about Georgia’s response to the spread of COVID-19. The broadcast, which will air live at 8 p.m. on 41NBC, will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.