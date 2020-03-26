Macon neighborhood helps local business with virtual pizza party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon neighborhood is having a virtual pizza party to help a local business that’s struggling because of COVID-19.

Families from the Oakview neighborhood are making sure Fatty’s Pizza keeps pushing out orders.

Patty Martin says Chrissy Eiszner — the owner of Fatty’s Pizza — lives near her in the neighborhood.

“Eiszner is a single mother who not only supports her family, but her employees too,” Martin said.

The neighborhood pizza party happens Friday night at 5:30. So far, the neighbors have ordered more than 40 pizzas.

Martin says the neighborhood hopes to order locally every Friday to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.