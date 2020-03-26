‘We all love each other like family’: Pulaski County teachers motorcade

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Pulaski County teachers decided to bring a little joy to their students on Thursday by having a motorcade.

Teachers decorated their cars with signs and lined up at Pulaski County Elementary School for the parade.

Mitzi Helms, a kindergarten teacher at Pulaski Elementary, organized the event. She hopes it reminds students that their teachers care about them.

Helms said, “We all love each other like family anyway and we just wanted our kids to know that we love them and we miss them.”

Teachers that participated in the motorcade were met with smiling faces as they drove around local neighborhoods. They honked their horns and waved to students as they passed by their homes.

Ashley McIntyre took her kids outside to watch. She said it was nice of the teachers to make such a kind gesture.

McIntyre said, “Looking back I think we’ll be able to say that the teachers tried to make it a better experience because it’s tough on everybody right now. And I think that they are trying to make an effort to at least just put smiles on kids’ faces.”

The motorcade ended at Broad Street Baptist Church where teachers prayed for a district staff member who contracted the COVID-19 virus. Teachers say the patient is in intensive care and using a ventilator for treatment.

Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday, that schools should remain closed through April 24, 2020.

The state government will continue to monitor cases and the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This will help the Governor decide whether it will be safe for children to return to school in April.

For now, Governor Kemp says students could return as soon as April 27.