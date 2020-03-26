Record warmth possible Friday

We had an excellent day (weatherwise) across Middle Georgia with highs in the low 80’s and plenty of sunshine.



More sunshine is on the way to round out the week, but we will see the possibility of record highs across Middle Georgia. The old record for tomorrow is 88, but I think we make it to 90 by tomorrow evening.

Humidity will also return through the day on Friday, but rain stays away through Sunday.



Saturday will be another nice day to get out (in your backyard) and enjoy the great weather before rain moves back in.

A cold front will approach and move through the area by Sunday afternoon. We will monitor for the chance of strong storms, but right now it will just be a chance of scattered showers.

By next week we will actually be starting with a dry day and some much cooler temperatures. Through the rest of the week we will see our rain chances increase and the potential for some heavy rain and storms.

Still a good bit to keep an eye on, but looks like smooth sailing by Thursday with sunshine returning.