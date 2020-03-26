Robins Air Force Base takes measures after 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Wednesday, Robins Air Force Base reported its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Air Force Base officials implemented additional measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

This is according to a news release posted on RAFB’s website.

According to the news release, those infected by COVID-19 are from Henry County and Houston County (Robins Air Force Base).

In an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, The Secretary of Defense directed base officials to implement a current health protection condition named “CHARLIE.”

CHARLIE measures

Continue social distancing and refrain from physical contact such as handshaking, etc.

Discontinue all large gatherings through May 11, 2020, per the CDC guidance unless they are mission-essential

Continue precautions to stop the spread of germs; Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; Wipe common-use items with disinfectant; Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing

Stay home if you are sick

Get a flu shot to protect yourself and others from flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

On base Child Care Facilities will remain open at this time

Follow State Department and Geographic Combatant Command guidance in regards to travel restrictions.

Continue to communicate up, down and across the chain of command.

If you develop flu-like symptoms with fever (>100.4F/38C) and cough or shortness of breath and may have had contact with a person who has COVID-19 or had recent travel to countries considered high-risk, contact your health care provider before seeking medical care to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting. If you are normally seen at Robins 78th Medical Group, please first call the TRICARE nurse advice line at 1-800-874-2273 or the 78MDG appointment line at 478-327-7850 prior to the visit. If you are normally seen by an off base provider please first call the Georgia Department of Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) prior to your visit.

Robins Air Force Base officials say they are working with local officials to ensure the safety and security of Airmen, family and community members. They will continue addressing all medical concerns as they arise and work with our local health professionals to keep everyone informed as the situation develops.