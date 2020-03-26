Smaller communities prepare for onslaught of virus patients

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) – The infections in New York City have dominated much of the national conversation about the coronavirus. But far from the coasts, smaller communities also are preparing for things to get worse.

In places such as Albany, Georgia, it’s already happening. The infections started with a person from out of town who attended a funeral.

Now Georgia’s mostly rural southwest corner has the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the state. The local hospital is rapidly running out of space.

Intensive-care beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. And employees are hand-sewing masks to help doctors and nurses stretch their dwindling supplies.