Tech Report: Amazon employees test positive for COVID-19

Apple stock drops

Apple stock dropped on Wednesday after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the company considered delaying its annual iPhone launch by months.

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September or October each year. The company has been doing this since 2011.

- Advertisement -

Apple fans anticipated the release of a 5G phone at its annual fall event.

Salesforce will not cut jobs

Salesforce announced that they will not cut employees over the next few months. CEO Marc Benioff says that the company will continue to pay its hourly workers while their offices are closed.

Many tech startup companies have cut jobs in the past week due to coronavirus.

Safari 13.1 strict on third-party cookies

Wednesday’s release of Safari 13.1 introduces stricter third-party cookie blocking features that prevent websites from identifying Safari users and tracking their web activity.

This means Apple’s default browser is now the best choice for stopping third-party trackers.

Amazon warehouse workers contract coronavirus

Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19 at ten warehouses across the US.

The spike in positive tests for coronavirus comes as the e-commerce giant races to hire 100,000 workers to meet its massive shopper demand.

In some cases, they shut down facilities for cleaning, and some workers who were in close contact with their infected colleagues have been quarantined.