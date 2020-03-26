UPDATE (Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/26/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,643 total
|County*
|Cases
|Fulton
|231
|Dougherty
|164
|Dekalb
|137
|Cobb
|119
|Bartow
|93
|Gwinnett
|79
|Carroll
|52
|Cherokee
|44
|Clayton
|37
|Clarke
|29
|Henry
|29
|Lee
|29
|Hall
|22
|Douglas
|18
|Floyd
|17
|Forsyth
|15
|Coweta
|14
|Fayette
|14
|Lowndes
|14
|Rockdale
|13
|Newton
|12
|Richmond
|11
|Spalding
|11
|Columbia
|10
|Mitchell
|10
|Polk
|10
|Troup
|10
|Chatham
|9
|Gordon
|9
|Houston
|9
|Bibb
|8
|Laurens
|8
|Early
|7
|Oconee
|7
|Paulding
|7
|Sumter
|7
|Tift
|7
|Glynn
|6
|Muscogee
|6
|Whitfield
|6
|Worth
|6
|Barrow
|5
|Peach
|5
|Terrell
|5
|Colquitt
|4
|Crisp
|4
|Lumpkin
|4
|Pickens
|4
|Bryan
|3
|Burke
|3
|Butts
|3
|Effingham
|3
|Irwin
|3
|Lamar
|3
|Lincoln
|3
|Madison
|3
|Meriwether
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Baldwin
|2
|Camden
|2
|Coffee
|2
|Dawson
|2
|Decatur
|2
|Jackson
|2
|Jasper
|2
|Miller
|2
|Randolph
|2
|Seminole
|2
|Tattnall
|2
|Turner
|2
|Twiggs
|2
|Ware
|2
|Washington
|2
|Baker
|1
|Ben Hill
|1
|Calhoun
|1
|Catoosa
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Chattooga
|1
|Clinch
|1
|Dodge
|1
|Fannin
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Haralson
|1
|Harris
|1
|Heard
|1
|Jones
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Long
|1
|Macon
|1
|Mcduffie
|1
|Morgan
|1
|Pierce
|1
|Pulaski
|1
|Stephens
|1
|Taylor
|1
|Thomas
|1
|Toombs
|1
|White
|1
|Wilkes
|1
|Unknown
|178
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 509 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 56 across the state
Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.