UPDATE (Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 (Georgia Department of Public Health)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,643 total

        County*   Cases
Fulton 231
Dougherty 164
Dekalb 137
Cobb 119
Bartow 93
Gwinnett 79
Carroll 52
Cherokee 44
Clayton 37
Clarke 29
Henry 29
Lee 29
Hall 22
Douglas 18
Floyd 17
Forsyth 15
Coweta 14
Fayette 14
Lowndes 14
Rockdale 13
Newton 12
Richmond 11
Spalding 11
Columbia 10
Mitchell 10
Polk 10
Troup 10
Chatham 9
Gordon 9
Houston 9
Bibb 8
Laurens 8
Early 7
Oconee 7
Paulding 7
Sumter 7
Tift 7
Glynn 6
Muscogee 6
Whitfield 6
Worth 6
Barrow 5
Peach 5
Terrell 5
Colquitt 4
Crisp 4
Lumpkin 4
Pickens 4
Bryan 3
Burke 3
Butts 3
Effingham 3
Irwin 3
Lamar 3
Lincoln 3
Madison 3
Meriwether 3
Monroe 3
Baldwin 2
Camden 2
Coffee 2
Dawson 2
Decatur 2
Jackson 2
Jasper 2
Miller 2
Randolph 2
Seminole 2
Tattnall 2
Turner 2
Twiggs 2
Ware 2
Washington 2
Baker 1
Ben Hill 1
Calhoun 1
Catoosa 1
Charlton 1
Chattooga 1
Clinch 1
Dodge 1
Fannin 1
Franklin 1
Greene 1
Haralson 1
Harris 1
Heard 1
Jones 1
Liberty 1
Long 1
Macon 1
Mcduffie 1
Morgan 1
Pierce 1
Pulaski 1
Stephens 1
Taylor 1
Thomas 1
Toombs 1
White 1
Wilkes 1
Unknown 178
- Advertisement -

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  •  509 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 56 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

You Might Also Like