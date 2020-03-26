UPDATE (Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 3/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH: 1,643 total

County* Cases Fulton 231 Dougherty 164 Dekalb 137 Cobb 119 Bartow 93 Gwinnett 79 Carroll 52 Cherokee 44 Clayton 37 Clarke 29 Henry 29 Lee 29 Hall 22 Douglas 18 Floyd 17 Forsyth 15 Coweta 14 Fayette 14 Lowndes 14 Rockdale 13 Newton 12 Richmond 11 Spalding 11 Columbia 10 Mitchell 10 Polk 10 Troup 10 Chatham 9 Gordon 9 Houston 9 Bibb 8 Laurens 8 Early 7 Oconee 7 Paulding 7 Sumter 7 Tift 7 Glynn 6 Muscogee 6 Whitfield 6 Worth 6 Barrow 5 Peach 5 Terrell 5 Colquitt 4 Crisp 4 Lumpkin 4 Pickens 4 Bryan 3 Burke 3 Butts 3 Effingham 3 Irwin 3 Lamar 3 Lincoln 3 Madison 3 Meriwether 3 Monroe 3 Baldwin 2 Camden 2 Coffee 2 Dawson 2 Decatur 2 Jackson 2 Jasper 2 Miller 2 Randolph 2 Seminole 2 Tattnall 2 Turner 2 Twiggs 2 Ware 2 Washington 2 Baker 1 Ben Hill 1 Calhoun 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Dodge 1 Fannin 1 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Haralson 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Jones 1 Liberty 1 Long 1 Macon 1 Mcduffie 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Stephens 1 Taylor 1 Thomas 1 Toombs 1 White 1 Wilkes 1 Unknown 178

*Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



509 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



56 across the state

Above all, Georgia officials say you should stay home if sick to avoid spreading the virus. Therefore, if you develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of traveling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks, call your healthcare provider or local health department right away–especially if you have close contact to elders or children.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has a hotline to call (844-442-2681) if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19.

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The tool updates by noon and 7 p.m. each day.

