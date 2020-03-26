Warm and dry end to the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moved through yesterday and drier air has settled into the state.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80′ this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will be running about ten to fifteen degrees above normal as lows fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

TOMORROW.

- Advertisement -

We will add a few clouds in the sky, but still mostly sunny conditions will win the day. High temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80’s before falling into the low 60’s overnight.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

We stay mostly dry on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. A cold front will mve through on Sunday bringing us the chance for an isolated shower. Rain and storm chances return on Tuesday.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).