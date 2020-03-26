WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins junior quarterback Jalen Addie is arguably one of the best QB’s in Middle Georgia.

He’s a dual-threat QB that’s a nightmare to prepare for.

Last season, he threw for 2,411 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushed for 702 yards and 10 more TD’s, and posted 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Yes, the kid is a baller.

He’s also received another offer to play football at the next level.

His latest offer is from Austin Peay, a D1 school in Clarksville, Tennessee. It’s his third offer.

The other two are from Notre Dame College and Akron.

Here’s Jalen on that offer.

“Austin Peay is a pretty good school. They went 11-4 last year. I feel like it’s a school where maybe I can maximize my potential. Be the best player that I can be. Grow in their offense or whatever. They talked to me a little bit about who I like to model my game around. I’m a LaMar Jackson type of guy, and that’s what they’re with so, I mean, it feels like I’ll fit in perfectly fine.”

Also, Southwest senior quarterback and wideout Malique Frazier is headed to Columbus State University after graduation.

He signed a while ago, but he still deserves a shoutout.

Here are his stats from his senior year.

201 rushing yards and three touchdowns

737 yards passing, seven touchdowns

263 receiving yards

Here’s Malique on Columbus State.

“When Columbus first offered me, they were showing love. And then, when I went on a visit, they were showing more love. The coach hit me up every day. and I just loved it.”

Malique told 41NBC’s Montezz Allen that he had 20 different offers to play football, which is unbelievable.

Here’s what he had to say about that.

“It means a lot to me. It’s a blessing. I mean, I always had this mindset in the back of mind since I was a kid, so all I had to do was keep grinding, keep God first, and I knew my time was going to come.”