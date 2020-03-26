WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins junior quarterback Jalen Addie is arguably one of the best QB’s in Middle Georgia.
He’s a dual-threat QB that’s a nightmare to prepare for.
Last season, he threw for 2,411 yards and 24 touchdowns, rushed for 702 yards and 10 more TD’s, and posted 3,000 all-purpose yards.
Yes, the kid is a baller.
He’s also received another offer to play football at the next level.
His latest offer is from Austin Peay, a D1 school in Clarksville, Tennessee. It’s his third offer.
The other two are from Notre Dame College and Akron.
Here’s Jalen on that offer.
“Austin Peay is a pretty good school. They went 11-4 last year. I feel like it’s a school where maybe I can maximize my potential. Be the best player that I can be. Grow in their offense or whatever. They talked to me a little bit about who I like to model my game around. I’m a LaMar Jackson type of guy, and that’s what they’re with so, I mean, it feels like I’ll fit in perfectly fine.”
Also, Southwest senior quarterback and wideout Malique Frazier is headed to Columbus State University after graduation.
He signed a while ago, but he still deserves a shoutout.
Here are his stats from his senior year.
- 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns
- 737 yards passing, seven touchdowns
- 263 receiving yards
Here’s Malique on Columbus State.
“When Columbus first offered me, they were showing love. And then, when I went on a visit, they were showing more love. The coach hit me up every day. and I just loved it.”
Malique told 41NBC’s Montezz Allen that he had 20 different offers to play football, which is unbelievable.
Here’s what he had to say about that.
“It means a lot to me. It’s a blessing. I mean, I always had this mindset in the back of mind since I was a kid, so all I had to do was keep grinding, keep God first, and I knew my time was going to come.”