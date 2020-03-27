$10,000 reward offered during arson investigation

TENNILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire was intentionally set at a home on March 25.

Investigators say, the 1240 square-foot vacant home on Greta Street in Tennille, was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene. A living area on the property and a second home on Greta Street also sustained damage.

- Advertisement -

“The residence has been vacant for several years and did not have electrical service at the time of the fire,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Rewards up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). If you have any information, call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

Calls are taken 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous.