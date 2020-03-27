“12 MONKEYS,” “CONTAGION” see surge of interest

NEW YORK (AP) – In the days leading up to the country shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, viewers were looking for movies about pandemics.

Between March 3 and 14, Tivo reported a 600% increase in viewing of movies like “12 Monkeys,” “Contagion” and “Outbreak.”

The most-requested item on Cinemax’s on-demand platform over the past two weeks has been “Contagion.” Not everyone is willing to push the pandemic button, however.

NBC announced Wednesday that it was yanking an episode of “New Amsterdam” about a flu epidemic in New York City that had been scheduled to run April 7.