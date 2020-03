MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people are spending a lot of time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Which means you have to find an indoor activity to do, like watching movies.

Middle Georgia Resident and Youtube movie reviewer, Jackie K. Cooper, called into 41NBC News at Daybreak using Skype to give us his top 5 movies to watch while you’re at home during this time.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to see who Cooper’s picks.