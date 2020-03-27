Armed suspects rob Macon Waffle House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating the robbery of the Waffle House at 5440 Bowman Road, Friday morning in Macon.

Deputies say three suspects entered the restaurant wearing all black with their faces covered at 3:20 this morning. Two of the suspects were armed, one was not.

According to a news release, suspects told one restaurant employee to get on the floor. A second employee was in the restroom during the incident.

Deputies say the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. After getting the cash they ran out of the back of the Waffle House in an unknown direction.

If you have any information that can help solve this incident call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.