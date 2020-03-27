Howard goalie says ‘We Just Want 2 Play’ after schools to remain closed until April 24th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Thursday, March 26, Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order that said all schools were to remain closed until April 24 due to the coronavirus.

That, of course, means all games and practices will not resume before that date.

Howard senior goalkeeper Palmer Braunstein was so saddened by the news that he responded with the following tweet.

It’s a picture of him and his teammates.

“Miss these guys,” he said.

41NBC’s Montezz Allen caught up with Palmer to talk about that tweet.

PALMER BRAUNSTEIN

“I miss being on the field. I miss the experience of being out there with my family. My brothers on the field, and just having each other’s backs, really. Really learning that lesson from sports that it’s more of a team-based game rather than just an individual playing their one position.”

Hopefully, Palmer is able to get back on the soccer field soon.