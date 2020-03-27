Macon-Bibb Tax Assessor’s Office moving all services online

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Tax Assessor’s Office is closed to the public until further notice.

The office sent a news release Friday saying it has moved all services online at bibbassessors.com. All needed information and forms can be found on that site, and staff are available to answer specific questions at (478) 621-6723.

- Advertisement -

“We appreciate your time and patience while working through these unprecedented times,” Tax Assessor Andrea Crutchfield said. “We want to continue serving the public, while protecting the health of both our employees and community.”

Real Property

“All real property Returns (PT-50R), and applications for exemption (Conservation Use, Exempt, & FLPA) must be mailed into this office with a US Postal Mark no later than April 1, 2020,” the release said. “If you have any questions or concerns, please call our office at 478-621-6701. These forms and applications are available on the Macon-Bibb County Tax Assessor’s website at www.bibbassessors.com.”

Personal Property

“All personal property returns, and applications will only be accepted by US mail,” the release said. “All returns should be filed on or before April 1 of the current year. Returns are considered filed upon receipt; the U.S. Postal Service postmark establishes the date of filing. Postage meter stamps will not be accepted as evidence of timely filing if the date is different than the Postal Service postmark. If you have any question you may call 478-621-6723 or go to our website www.bibbassessors.com to obtain a return or application.”